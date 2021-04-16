Dean, Simpson lead (7) Hawks to a Sectional Championship Title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In Class Quad-A, the No. 7 ranked University Hawks took down the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers for the Region I, Section 2 title on Friday night.

University got off to a good start with Ella Simpson and Lauren Dean scoring 10 points combined in the first quarter alone to give the Hawks an early lead.

Multiple attempts were made by the Bucs to close the gap, and they did, but they never took the lead throughout the first quarter.

University won the section championship 54-46 over Buckhannon-Upshur.

Dean led all scorers with 18 points and Simpson added 13 for the Hawks.

Shelby McDaniels led the Bucs with 15 points and Kendal Currence added 10 points.

Wheeling Park will travel to Morgantown to take on University in the Regional Final and Buckhannon-Upshur will take on Morgantown High School in the Regional Final.