DeAndre Williams says he sees resilience from his Eagles team

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – The Braxton County football team faced a tough one-win season this past football season.

Eagles head coach DeAndre Williams mentioned a variety of players with injuries last season but said he believes those players will be back on the field come the start of the season.

The Eagles football program is using a few flex days before the official start of practices on Aug. 17.

During the flex day practices, half the time will be spent with players in the weight room while the other half they’ll see the football field.

When asked what he sees out of his players so far during practices, Williams said this.

“Resilience. just being very resilient. Understanding that it might not be the season they want. But they continue to fight hard. The kids you see now have been here everyday. So I think that’s positive,” Williams said.

He also said it’s nice to get in extra reps before the season starts.