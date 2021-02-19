DeAngelo gains confidence, adds major spark off the bench for Falcons

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball program is led by senior guard Sierra Kotchman, the team’s leading scorer this season.

But freshman Alyssa DeAngelo has paved her way from just contributing to her team’s scoring to being one of the top scorers on the floor for the Falcons this season.

DeAngelo has been a spark off of the Falcon’s bench in the past few games. The freshman scored career-high 23 points against Wheeling last week and tallied 14 points over Frostburg State.

She’s scored in double-figures four times for the Falcons squad so far this season and is still gaining her confidence on the hardwood.

“It was a lot to do with just being comfortable. I was nervous the first game. I mean, coming in as a freshman you don’t know what to expect. We didn’t get any scrimmages or anything so I think it was just me getting more comfortable as games went on,” DeAngelo said.

Falcons head coach Stephanie Anderson agrees. And says she is excited to see the freshman further develop her game.

“I think that, you know, as a freshman just growing confidence. She’s growing confidence more and more each game and I know that that’s huge for her. I’m extremely proud of her and I can’t wait to watch her grow and continue in her future,” Stephanie Anderson said.

DeAngelo and the Falcons play away at Alderson Broaddus on Saturday.