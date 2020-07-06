Decade of Dominance: A look back at 10 years worth of state championships in North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the end of this past school year, and the athletics calendar as well, we took a look back at the last decade.

Over the last ten years, the schools in our viewing area have claimed a total of 116 state championships in sports sanctioned by the WVSSAC.

From fall 2010 to the present, 18 the 26 schools in our coverage area have captured a state championship.

Schools like Morgantown, University and Fairmont Senior have won multiple championships in multiple sports over that time. While schools such as Robert C. Byd, Clay-Battelle, and Doddridge County have dominated one sport in particular.

But no school has collected more hardware this decade than the Bridgeport Indians.

“It’s meant a lot. It’s been a great ride. The end result is that only one team is the champion out of each class at the end of the year. That’s our goal every year. And it’s been a great run of doing that, but we’re looking forward to get something that we haven’t done. We’ve been Triple-A runner-up one time, but we want that opportunity to try to be a champion in the highest class,” said Bridgeport baseball manager Robert Shields.

The Indians have won multiple titles in five different sports over the last decade, but no Bridgeport team has experienced the dominance of the Indians baseball team, which has captured six consecutive state titles.

Meanwhile, the Bridgeport football team had won four state crowns, with boys cross country, and both boys and girls track & field all winning at least two more.

In total, the Indians have captured 24 state championships across eleven sports this decade.

No county in our area, as a whole, has enjoyed more success than Monongalia County.

Morgantown High School has captured 20 state titles over the last ten years, with the University Hawks winning 13, and Clay-Battelle adding four.

The Cee Bees can credit all of their most recent state titles to the cheerleading team.

Morgantown has won multiple state titles in eight different sports, including girls basketball and both boys and girls soccer, and University doing the same in three different sports, including girls soccer.

The two schools have combined to capture all 10 girls cross country championships this decade.

“Believe it or not, it’s easier getting there than it is staying there, because you’re always the hunted,” said Morgantown Athletic Director, John Bowers. “There are a million reasons why people want to come get you when you’re on top of the mountain. So, it’s very very difficult to maintain that amount of success, long term, unless there’s complete dedication from all of the dedicated parties involved.”

Bowers, of course, knows plenty about that, having won two state championships with the Morgantown football team in the previous decade.

“It comes like a continuation, you know. The freshmen come in and the upper classemen say this is what you got to do. And fortunately we’ve had freshmen that have bought in, and they’ve worked their way through the program, became the upperclassmen later on and it just became a continuation really,” said Ed Frohnapfel, University cross country head coach.

In fact, the Hawks’ six titles in girls cross country is tied for the most in any single sport in the region.

Speaking of running, there have been other schools in our area to dominate the track & field or cross country ranks over the last ten years.

The Fairmont Senior boys cross country program won three state titles, while the Philip Barbour girls program is responsible for five of the state crowns won in the last ten years.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s girls track team won a pair. And in Single-A, the Ritchie County boys captured two cross country titles and three in track & field.

All of those teams only being outdone by Doddridge County, with nine state titles between its cross country and track & field programs, including five in a row won by the boys track team.

“When you think about it, it’s amazing that our girls team won 11 state titles over the years, and our boys have won nine. So we have 20 state championships in track & field here at Doddridge County. And that’s just something that one day we’ll sit back and say ‘Wow, that’s something special,'” said Bulldogs track & field head coach, Bobby Burnside.

In fact, 51 of the 116 state titles won by area teams over the last decade have been captured on the course or on the track.

Only two other sports are remotely close to the level of success amongst area teams as the ones we just mentioned — cheerleading and basketball.

We already mentioned the Cee Bees’ four cheerleading titles. Robert C. Byrd captured six cheer championships in the last decade.

On the hard court, eight different schools in our region have brought back basketball hardware from Charleston.

Morgantown and Fairmont Senior each have four state titles; the North Marion girls have a pair; while the University and Notre Dame boys, and Gilmer County girls won championship trophies, as well.

But none of those title runs were as unlikely as the 28-0 Webster County Highlanders, who claimed the school’s first-ever team state championship in 2019.

Below is the list of area schools that have won at least one state championship over the past ten years, listen in order from most to least titles.

Bridgeport: 24 — Baseball (6), Football (4), Boys Cross Country (3), Girls Track (3), Boys Track (2), Other (1 each)

Morgantown: 20 — Girls Cross Country (4), Girls Basketball (3), Boys Cross Country (2), Girls Tennis (2), Girls Track (2), Boys and Girls Soccer (2 each), Girls Swimming (2), Other (1)

University: 13 — Girls Cross Country (6), Boys Cross Country (3) Girls Soccer (2), Other (1 each)

Fairmont Senior: 12 — Boys Cross Country (3), Boys and Girls Basketball (2 each), Boys Soccer (2), Other (1 each)

Doddridge County: 9 — Boys Track (6), Other (1 each)

Philip Barbour: 9 — Girls Cross Country (5), Volleyball (3), Other (1)

Ritchie County: 8 — Boys Track (3), Boys Cross Country (2), Golf (2)

Robert C. Byrd: 8 — Cheer (6), Girls Soccer (2)

Clay-Battelle: 4 — Cheer (4)

Buckhannon-Upshur: 2 — Girls Track (2)

East Fairmont: 2 — Boys Cross Country (1), Boys Soccer (1)

Grafton: 2 — Boys Cross Country (1), Girls Soccer (1)

North Marion: 2 — Girls Basketball (2)

Gilmer County: 1 — Girls Basketball

Liberty: 1 — Cheer

Notre Dame: 1 — Boys Basketball

Tucker County: 1 — Girls Track

Webster County: 1 — Boys Basketball

Editor’s note: The time frame we looked at for this piece began with the Fall of 2010 and the beginning of the 2010-2011 school year, and ran through the 2019-2020 school year.