Defending AA State Champs prepare for upcoming soccer season

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- For the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team, the last memories together consist of yelling while holding up the 2019 Double-A State Title trophy.

With the season quickly approaching in the fall, Head Coach Darrin Paul notices the work his team is putting in the off-season- despite the club soccer season being put on hold.

Normally, directly after high school soccer season ends, club soccer season begins. Whether it’s indoor season or travel soccer. But this year is different.

Many Fairmont Senior players were able to have their indoor season and begin outdoor soccer season before it was suspended.

“We return so many guys that a lot of the guys know what’s expected of them. So, the good thing is a lot of these guys are still involved with their clubs and their clubs are conducting zoom sessions with them, giving them training regiments to do and you know staying involved with their travel coaches to keep them in shape,” Paul said.

Players that have been putting in this work include the Polar Bears leading goal scorers Jonas Branch and Bubby Towns.

“For club soccer, we’re using an app right now and our coaches are assigning us drills to do every single day and for us to keep doing every week. We’re just trying to complete them and always have our foot on the ball,” Branch said.

“I have a little area at my house that I’ve been getting a little footwork in. I’ve been working on my upper body. I’ve been working out, my speed and strength coach in Pittsburgh, he’s been sending me a few workouts every single week,” Towns said.

And luckily for Fairmont Senior, they return all but three starters from their state championship squad.

While replacing a top goal scorer, a strong back and the starter between the pipes may be difficult, Paul says he is excited to see what this experienced team can do this upcoming season.

“We want to be able to go out and know where we’re going to pass, know where we’re going to be. And those things I think are going to come even easier this year because the guys are familiar with each other,” Paul said.

More to come on the Polar Bears season preparation as the season approaches.