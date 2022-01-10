Defense attributed to ranked Bees’ early success on the hardwood

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont Bees have had a great start to the season and have found themselves in the high school girls basketball rankings two weeks in a row.

The seventh ranked Bees look to remain in the rankings and make a statement in Class Triple-A.

The Bees post a 5-2 record on the season so far and if you ask them what they attribute to the successful start, they would say strong defense.

“I think our defense. It’s been slow at times but I think that’s really what has kept us in games and got us winning games with our pressure. And we work really well together,” Kenly Rogers, Bees sophomore point guard said.



“It’s all about our defense. Just our defense. We’re working on our defense just trying to get to the side and work on our run and jump,” McKenzie Moyer, junior guard said.

Teamwork also plays a big part in the Bees’ success.

Moyer also touched on Bees head coach James Beckman and his desire to see his team hustle and leave it all on the court during every game.

East Fairmont hosts Lincoln in its next competition on Tuesday.







