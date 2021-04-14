Defensive miscues hurt Hawks in loss on Opening Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wednesday marked the first University High School baseball game since the spring of 2019.

It’s been a long time coming for the Hawks, and all other spring sport athletes, for that matter.

Wednesday was Opening Day for the UHS baseball team; it was Senior Night, as well.

Senior Casey Smith got the start for the Hawks against visiting Wheeling Park, and struck out a pair of hitters in the first inning to escape trouble.

The Hawks couldn’t escape trouble, or stay out of their own way, the next three innings.

University fielders committed five errors during the course of the second and third innings, allowing eight Patriots runs to score.

Wheeling Park led 11-0 in the fourth inning, and won 15-7 to spoil the Hawks season opener.