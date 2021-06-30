Delaney Haller leads group of eight local Double-A softball all-state players

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four local Double-A softball players earned first team all-state honors this season, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Four more received spots on the second team all-state squad, as well.

Local players selected were headlined by Lincoln sophomore pitcher, Delaney Haller, who was a menace to opposing hitters this season.

Her teammate, Hannah Ferris, earned a spot in the first team outfield.

Philip Barbour junior infielder Sara Simon, and Liberty catcher Emma Kyle, also earned spots on the first team all-state team.

Robert C. Byrd standout pitcher, Fran Alvaro, was selected for the second team all-state squad.

Fairmont Senior infielder Mikayla Shepherd joined Alvaro on the second team, as did a pair of players from Grafton in catcher Aubrey Collins and utility player Frederique Maloley.

Below is the full list of the Double-A softball all-state teams.

First Team

P – Madison Legg, Sissonville, jr.

P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln, so.

P – Delaney Buckland, Independence, so.

P – Maci Boggess, Winfield, so.

IF – Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser, jr.

IF – Kennedy Dean, Winfield, jr.

IF – Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring, jr.

IF – Sara Simon, Philip Barbour, jr.

IF – Madison Angus, Weir, jr.

OF – Cortney Fizer, Herbert Hoover, sr.

OF – Hannah Ferris, Lincoln, sr.

C – Sarah Brown, Oak Glen, so.

C – Kaylen Parks, Independence, sr. (captain)

C – Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison, jr.

UTIL – Lena Elkins, Nitro, jr.

UTIL – Maddie McKay, Oak Glen, jr.

UTIL – Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover, jr.

UTIL – Bella Savilla, Nitro, sr.

Second team

P – Paige Maynard, Shady Spring, jr.

P – Tatum Halley, Scott, so.

P – Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd, jr.

P – Charity Wolfe, Keyser, so.

IF – Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover, so. (captain)

IF – Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant, jr.

IF – Aly Soblit, Sissonville, sr.

IF – Mallory Rosnick, Weir, jr.

IF – Mikayla Shepherd, Fairmont Senior, jr.

OF – Katie Gaughan, Roane County, sr.

OF – Taylor Noe, Logan, fr.

OF – Destiny Blankenship, Independence, sr.

C – Lilly Grady, Poca, fr.

C – Aubrey Collins, Grafton, sr.

UTIL – Allie Mace, Roane County, sr.

UTIL – Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East, jr.

UTIL – Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen, so.

UTIL – Frederique Maloley, Grafton, jr.

Honorable Mentions

Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Carlie DelSignore, Keyser; Kerigan Moore, Nitro; Alyssa Lilly, Shady Spring; Gabby Smith, Nicholas County; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Makayla Zoellers, Oak Glen; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Hailee Poling, Philip Barbour; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant; Sierra Cook, Chapmanville; Oliva Munoz, Oak Glen; Jayden Elkins, Scott; Kenzie Hale, Winfield; Ashleigh Mahon, Chapmanville; Blair Nazum, East Fairmont; Kendall Martin, Independence; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Marie Perdew; Frankfort; Kaitlynn Stone, Elkins; Sophia Aperfine, Weir; Faith Gaylor, Winfield; Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover; Emma Meade, Sissonville; Grace Richardson, Bluefield

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories