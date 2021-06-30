Delaney Haller leads group of eight local Double-A softball all-state players

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four local Double-A softball players earned first team all-state honors this season, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Four more received spots on the second team all-state squad, as well.

Local players selected were headlined by Lincoln sophomore pitcher, Delaney Haller, who was a menace to opposing hitters this season.

Her teammate, Hannah Ferris, earned a spot in the first team outfield.

Philip Barbour junior infielder Sara Simon, and Liberty catcher Emma Kyle, also earned spots on the first team all-state team.

Robert C. Byrd standout pitcher, Fran Alvaro, was selected for the second team all-state squad.

Fairmont Senior infielder Mikayla Shepherd joined Alvaro on the second team, as did a pair of players from Grafton in catcher Aubrey Collins and utility player Frederique Maloley.

Below is the full list of the Double-A softball all-state teams.

First Team

P – Madison Legg, Sissonville, jr.

P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln, so.

P – Delaney Buckland, Independence, so.

P – Maci Boggess, Winfield, so.

IF – Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser, jr.

IF – Kennedy Dean, Winfield, jr.

IF – Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring, jr.

IF – Sara Simon, Philip Barbour, jr.

IF – Madison Angus, Weir, jr.

OF – Cortney Fizer, Herbert Hoover, sr.

OF – Hannah Ferris, Lincoln, sr.

C – Sarah Brown, Oak Glen, so.

C – Kaylen Parks, Independence, sr. (captain)

C – Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison, jr.

UTIL – Lena Elkins, Nitro, jr.

UTIL – Maddie McKay, Oak Glen, jr.

UTIL – Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover, jr.

UTIL – Bella Savilla, Nitro, sr.

Second team

P – Paige Maynard, Shady Spring, jr.

P – Tatum Halley, Scott, so.

P – Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd, jr.

P – Charity Wolfe, Keyser, so.

IF – Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover, so. (captain)

IF – Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant, jr.

IF – Aly Soblit, Sissonville, sr.

IF – Mallory Rosnick, Weir, jr.

IF – Mikayla Shepherd, Fairmont Senior, jr.

OF – Katie Gaughan, Roane County, sr.

OF – Taylor Noe, Logan, fr.

OF – Destiny Blankenship, Independence, sr.

C – Lilly Grady, Poca, fr.

C – Aubrey Collins, Grafton, sr.

UTIL – Allie Mace, Roane County, sr.

UTIL – Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East, jr.

UTIL – Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen, so.

UTIL – Frederique Maloley, Grafton, jr.

Honorable Mentions

Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Carlie DelSignore, Keyser; Kerigan Moore, Nitro; Alyssa Lilly, Shady Spring; Gabby Smith, Nicholas County; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Makayla Zoellers, Oak Glen; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Hailee Poling, Philip Barbour; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant; Sierra Cook, Chapmanville; Oliva Munoz, Oak Glen; Jayden Elkins, Scott; Kenzie Hale, Winfield; Ashleigh Mahon, Chapmanville; Blair Nazum, East Fairmont; Kendall Martin, Independence; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Marie Perdew; Frankfort; Kaitlynn Stone, Elkins; Sophia Aperfine, Weir; Faith Gaylor, Winfield; Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover; Emma Meade, Sissonville; Grace Richardson, Bluefield