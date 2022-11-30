RACHEL, W.Va (WBOY) – Rylee Delovich knows a little bit about success with the North Marion girls track program after four top three finishes at the Class AA state track meet last spring and she’s hoping to continue that at the next level.

She put her name on the dotted line with West Liberty this afternoon and says that she’s learned a lot as a Husky that will prepare her to be a Hilltopper.

“Just going through the competition, Region I really has top athletes. All of them are really fast and that’s really helped me. It really helps competition.” she said.

Delovich awaits her final season of high school track in the spring and anticipates continuing to compete in hurdles at the college level.