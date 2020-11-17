Demolition process begins for bleachers at Elkins’ Wimer Stadium

ELKINS, W.Va. – The process of tearing down and removing the old bleachers at Elkins’ Wimer Stadium has begun.

The process is expected to take around five weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

Most, if not all, of the interior of the press box that sits above the home bleachers has been removed, and crews will spend the next five weeks or so taking down the rest of the seats that are currently positioned on each side of the field.

The bleachers at Wimer Stadium were deemed unfit for games in August, just before the start of the regular season.

Due to that ruling, made by an inspector, the Tigers football team was forced to play every game away from their home stadium, and all but one game outside of Randolph County.

The announcement that the bleachers at Wimer Stadium would be torn down was made in late October.

It remains unclear at this time what direction the school and the city will go in, when it comes to the home of the Elkins football team, once the bleachers have been torn down.