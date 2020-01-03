D&E’s Johnson on great start to 2019-2020 season

SALEM, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins junior Jamiyah Johnson entered Thursday night’s game against Salem among the best players in all of Division 2 basketball, statistically, this year.

Johnson entered the game top 10 in the country in five statistical categories.

Through the first ten games of the year, Johnson was second in the nation in rebounds per game (14) and offensive rebounds per game (5.7). She was also fourth amongst D-2 players in total rebounds (140) and sixth in defensive rebounds per game (8.3).

Johnson was also tied for seventh with seven double-doubles through ten games, and she added to that total Thursday night.

Behind 15 points and 11 rebounds, she tallied her eighth double-double in eleven games, moving her into a tie for fifth in the country.

Johnson spoke after the game about what she did in the offseason to get to this point.

“I had to figure it out, who I wanted to be, when I came back. My first two years, I was successful, but not as successful as I wanted to be, so I had to go over the summer and work and figure it out – put in the extra work.”

She also had this to say about her great start to the season.