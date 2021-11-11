Despite 10-0 regular season record, Hawks adopt 0-0 mentality heading into postseason play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University Hawks completed an undefeated regular season that sent them to the postseason.

Hawks head coach John Kelley said it’s special to have a season like that but the 10-0 season is behind them. Once playoffs start, they’re 0-0 and it’s win or go home.

The Hawks start off with Woodrow Wilson in the first round on Friday night.

Kelley touched on a couple key factors in Woodrow’s lineup.



“They’ve got good athletes. They’ve got some quick athletes, they’ve got some skilled athletes, they’re going to present problems for us just because they can run power football and the next down they’re going to spread you all over the field. It’s going to create personnel problems for us, who we have on the field at the right time,” Kelley said.

As the four seed in Class-AAA, University gets home field advantage. Senior receiver Elija Jackson said this definitely is an advantage for his team.

“Really just stay the course, keep dominating, play our game. We love playing at home. I feel like we’re more dominant at home. I think it’s going to contribute a lot,” Jackson said.

The Hawks and Flying Eagles kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Friday night.