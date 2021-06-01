Despite a late Bucs comeback, Hawks power through for the win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 11-6 to move on in the Class-AAA Region I, Section 2 baseball tournament winners bracket.

But it wasn’t an easy win for the Hawks. They led early 3-2 after the first inning.

Then the game went scoreless until the top of the fifth. Elijah Arbigast started the comeback for the Bucs with a deep center shot that was good for a 2 RBI double to give the Bucs a 4-3 lead.

Still in the fifth, Isaac Lane’s hit scores Arbigast to put the Bucs up by two in the middle of five innings.

The Hawks did damage control in the bottom of the fifth. Noah Braham’s hit allowed Avante Neal to touch home to tie the game 5-5. Then Drew Herter launched a hit that almost cleared the fence, it stayed in the park but the double scored a runner to regain the Hawks lead.

University led at the end of five innings then went on to win 11-6 over Buckhannon-Upshur.