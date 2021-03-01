Despite Shriver’s 31 points, Battlers fall to Cardinals in first round of MEC tourney

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus fell to Wheeling in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Monday.

Wheeling took an early and lead by as much as 15 points in the first half and led 51-37 at the halftime break.

Jarett Haines had an explosive first half with 26 points to lead the Cardinals.

The Cardinals kept a steady 10 point or more lead throughout the early stages of the second half.

But David Shriver knocked down a triple with just over a minute to go in the game to bring the Battlers within nine points.

Then again, Shriver hit yet another three and the Battlers trailed by five with just 13 seconds on the clock.

But Shrivers 31 points and nine rebounds weren’t enough as AB fell to Wheeling 97-91, the final score.