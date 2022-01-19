Despite Stemple’s strong first half showing, Hawks fall to Cadets in OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University battled until the buzzer went off, but Linsly finished the night with a win, 45-42, in overtime.

The Hawks got off to a good start. After Linsly went on a 4-0 run to start the game, University scored seven unanswered baskets and took a 15-9 lead after the first quarter.

University continued to roll, holding the Cadets to just four points in the second quarter.

A 19 point third quarter put Linsly back in the game and they took it into overtime.

Hannah Stemple had a strong first half with 13 points to lead the Hawks to an early lead, she led her team with 13 to finish the night.

Carleigh Grimm led the Cadets and all-scorers with 17 points.