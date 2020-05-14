Devart officially becomes a Yellow Jacket as she signs with Waynesburg Women’s soccer

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Continuing the lengthy list of college signees this week, a Grafton Bearcat will take the pitch for a new team this fall.

Grafton High School senior Jacinda Devart signed with the Waynesburg University Women’s Soccer program and is now officially a Yellow Jacket.

Athetics and academics weren’t the only positives about Waynesburg for Devart.

“I’m so excited. I’m just excited to continue my soccer career. It’s a perfect place for me cause it has athletics, academics and faith,” Devart said.

But the soccer program was a huge plus. Devart said after her overnight visit, she knew the Yellow Jackets were her new team.

They’re really friendly. I had a sleepover kind of thing and they were so kind and I just fell in love with the team and the coach,” Devart said.

This past season, Devart racked up several accolades including 2nd team All-State honors as well as All Big-10 and All-Region second team honors.