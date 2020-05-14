Devart officially becomes a Yellow Jacket as she signs with Waynesburg Women’s soccer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Continuing the lengthy list of college signees this week, a Grafton Bearcat will take the pitch for a new team this fall.

Grafton High School senior Jacinda Devart signed with the Waynesburg University Women’s Soccer program and is now officially a Yellow Jacket.

Athetics and academics weren’t the only positives about Waynesburg for Devart.

“I’m so excited. I’m just excited to continue my soccer career. It’s a perfect place for me cause it has athletics, academics and faith,” Devart said.

But the soccer program was a huge plus. Devart said after her overnight visit, she knew the Yellow Jackets were her new team.

They’re really friendly. I had a sleepover kind of thing and they were so kind and I just fell in love with the team and the coach,” Devart said.

This past season, Devart racked up several accolades including 2nd team All-State honors as well as All Big-10 and All-Region second team honors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

View the healthcare heroes gallery sponsored by the Miley Legal Group
Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories