Devin Hill chooses WV State Yellow Jackets

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – You can now, officially, add Devin Hill to the long list of Bridgeport football players that will suit up for a college football team.

Hill, one of the most sought after linemen in the state, had a tough choice to make as nearly every Division-II college football program in West Virginia was recruiting him.

After much thought, he announced his decision Tuesday afternoon.

Hill took to Twitter to announce that he will be attending West Virginia State University to continue his football career.

Excited to announce I will be continuing my Academic and Athletic career at West Virginia State University 🟡⚫️. Thanks to all the coaches and players I played with throughout the years for pushing me to make me better❤️ @WVStateFB @qwil35 @CoachCarlson_OL pic.twitter.com/SBEPgh0oYA — dmhill03 (@dmhill03) January 26, 2021

“The family atmosphere they had down there was awesome,” Hill said in a message to 12 Sports. “Talking to some of the player, it just felt comfortable, like that home away from home people talk about when they find the right college.”

Hill was selected as a first team all-state offensive lineman at the Triple-A level this season, and was a first team all-state lineman his junior season at the Double-A level.

He not only had a great season overall, but impressed college scouts when he went up against Spring Valley’s all-state, Division-I unit of a line.

Hill said that he ultimately chose WV State over schools such as the University of Charleston, Fairmont State, Alderson Broaddus, Glenville State and Concord.