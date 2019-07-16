District 5 umpire Mike Cook dies at age 58

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Veteran Little League Baseball umpire and Bridgeport-native Mike Cook passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening at the age of 58.

Cook had worked the first seven games of the Little League 9-11 year-old State Tournament over the weekend before reportedly needing a break from the sun on Sunday.

He then passed away later that night.

“He’s going to be dearly missed. He was one of my very good friends. I just hate that’s what’s happened, and my heart goes out to his family, and pretty much everyone involved with District 5 because we’re all hurting for him.” Boyd Petry, WV District 5 umpire and close friend of Cook’s

Monday, West Virginia District 5 administrators had ribbons placed on each dugout in his honor, and also organized moments of silence prior to each elimination game.

There was also a group prayer on the mound prior to the Fairmont/Central Greenbrier game.

Cook’s number 52 was also written in the dirt behind home plate, and in the outfield behind third base.

“All of the guys here respected him. He mentored young umpires. Had been to the Little League World Series, and was well respected around the state and around the region. We couldn’t ask for a better friend, a better umpire, a better man to represent Little League Baseball,” District 5 Administrator Jeff Mossburg said.

The home plate umpire during the Bridgeport/Chapmanville game wore black in Cook’s honor, and all six umpires wore black in the second game.

All worked Monday with many emotions. They also decided to work a six-man crew, instead of the normal four-man crew, to honor Cook, as well.



