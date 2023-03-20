CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – After leading Fairmont Senior to a second consecutive Class AAA state boys basketball championship, Zycheus Dobbs is the 2022-23 Big X Conference player of the year.

After a history making season that came to an end in a regional final upset, the leader of Dobbs’ chief rival, East Fairmont’s Tyrone Asterino, is the conference’s coach of the year.

Joining Dobbs on the all-conference first team is his teammate DeSean Goode as well as two of Asterino’s charges in Evan Parr and Jackson Crouso.

A pair of seniors from Elkins’ state semifinal qualifiers land on the first team with Cory Harper and Malachi Watson.

Other individual first team picks include Philip Barbour’s TD Bodkins, Grafton’s JT Veltri, Robert C. Byrd’s Brayden Thomason, North Marion’s Harley Sickles, Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore and Lewis County’s Ben Putnam.

Liberty and Lincoln each place two players on the second team with the Mountaineer’s Noah McKim and Jenson Dodd joining the Cougars’ David Burdette and Brayden Edgell.

Second team selections also include North Marion’s Preston Williams, Elkins’ Tanner Miller, Robert C. Byrd’s Quinten Cooley, Fairmont Senior’s Andre Grant, East Fairmont’s Greyson Stewart, Lewis County’s Tanner Griffith, Philip Barbour’s Kaden Humphreys and Grafton’s Jacob Maier.