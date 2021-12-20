Dobbs drops 21 points, Polar Bears down Huskies

RACHEL, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior improves to 2-0 on the season after a 70-50 win over North Marion.

The first quarter was competitive. North Marion put the first points on the board and the two teams traded leads a couple of times.

The Polar Bears pulled away by three points to lead at the end of the first quarter.

Fairmont Senior outscored North Marion 23-10 and hit four threes in the second quarter to establish a 36-21 lead at the halftime break.

The third quarter was all Zycheus Dobbs. The Polar Bear scored eight points in the third alone and led Fairmont Senior with 21 points.

Dominic Viani added 12 points along with Eric Smith’s 11 points for the Polar Bears.

Cruz Tobin led North Marion with 16 points, Tariq Miller added 11.