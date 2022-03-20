CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior had everyone in the Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center on their toes as sophomore guard Zycheus Dobbs sent a late shot in for the 60-59 AAA state title victory over Shady Spring.

The game was close the whole way through. With eight lead changes, it was unclear who would be on top at the final buzzer.

The Polar Bears started off as successful as ever in an action-packed first eight minutes, picking up a 22-15 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter continued to be a battle with Shady Spring tying it up and even briefly taking the lead but again the Polar Bears led 35-29 into the locker room.

It’s the fourth quarter that brought a thrilling state title win. It seemed as if every time Fairmont Senior would score, Shady Spring would answer and many times would answer with a triple to cut the score close.

With just 11 seconds on the clock, Shady’s Braden Chapman sent a layup through that gave the Tigers a one-point lead as they looked to repeat as state champions leaving just six seconds on the clock.

That was no problem for the “poised” Polar Bears. The squad brought the ball down the floor and once the ball left Zycheus Dobbs’ fingertips, it went in for a thrilling game-winner.

Fairmont Senior’s late shot secured the 60-59 win and the AAA state title.

Desean Goode led Fairmont with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Dobbs added 15 points along with eight assists and five rebounds, Joe Uram had a solid game contributing 11 points of his own along with Eric Smith’s 10 points and seven rebounds.

Shady Spring was nothing shy of impressive. Braden Chapman led all-scorers with 26 points, Ammar Maxwell added 16 and Cole Chapman finished with 10 points.