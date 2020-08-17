Dobnak among MLB’s best pitchers through first third of season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The majority of Major League Baseball teams have played at least 20 regular season games of their condensed, 60-game campaign.

And as the league has played one-third of its season, a local product is among the MLB’s best pitchers thus far.

Alderson Broaddus graduate, and current Minnesota Twins starting pitcher, Randy Dobnak, is currently tied for the Major League lead in wins (4). Dobnak is also is in the top five in earned run average (1.42).

Not only that, but the former Battler ranks seventh in the American League, and No. 12 in the MLB, with a 0.87 WHIP.

Dobnak has made five starts for the Twins this year, pitching to a 4-1 record and is holding opposing hitters to just a .178 batting average.

Dobnak’s next scheduled start is on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:05 p.m EST on the road against the Kansas City Royals. That game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.