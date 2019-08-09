Breaking News
Dobnak gets call to the Show

Sports

MINNESOTA – Former Alderson Broaddus University pitcher Randy Dobnak is one step closer to his dream becoming a reality.

Dobnak has been called up to the major leagues with the Minnesota Twins, that according to the team Thursday.

Dobnak was signed as a free agent in 2017, and has made relatively quick work of moving up the ranks in the minors.

Graphic via Minnesota Twins twitter page (@Twins)

The former Battler made five starts on the mound in Triple-A this year, and pitched to a 4-1 record with an even 2.00 ERA. He’s pitched in three different leagues this year, and has done so successfully.

Dobnak owns an 11-3 record with an earned run average just over 2.00 in those outings.

Dobnak will wear number 68 with the Twins.

