Dobnak makes first career MLB start

Randy Dobnak in a game for the Minnesota Twins earlier this season. (Photo: Mark Black, Associated Press)

BOSTON – Former Alderson Broaddus pitcher Randy Dobnak made the first start of his Major League Baseball career Tuesday night in Fenway Park against the Red Sox.

Dobnak was used as an “opener” by the Twins.

He threw nineteen pitches in his one and only inning of work, striking out two would-be hitters and issuing one walk.

Dobnak also got some national attention Tuesday night after the NESN broadcast crew put the following graphic up about Dobnak, and his former job.

Photo via @Soxlunch on Twitter

This is Dobnak’s fourth appearance in his young Major League career. He has yet to earn a decision, but now has eight strikeouts in nine innings pitched.