Dobnak T-Shirt for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital a big success

MINNEAPOLIS – Two weeks ago we told you about former Alderson Broaddus standout, and current Minnesota Twins pitcher, Randy Dobnak selling T-shirts for charity.

Sales on the Dobnak series shirt closed on August 3, and we spoke with the Great Lakes Bat Company on Wednesday to get the results.

According to the company, more than 1,600 Dobnak series shirts were sold, resulting in $25,000 being raised for families at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Minneapolis.

The person at Great Lakes Bat Company that we spoke with was very pleased with how sales went, and said they are working on getting a large, presentation check made for the company and Dobnak to present to the hospital.

Along with that, Great Lakes Bat Company says they will be making “eight to ten dozen” youth-sized Dobnak series shirts to give to children at St. Jude.