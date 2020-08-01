Dobnak takes the mound with “Country Roads” behind him

MINNEAPOLIS – No matter where you go, you can always find someone who knows the words to John Denver’s song, Take Me Home, Country Roads.

And even though you most-often hear the song playing after a victory by the West Virginia Mountaineers, there is now a reason that sports fans will be hearing it to start a sporting event.

Every time former Alderson Broaddus standout and current Twins pitcher, Randy Dobnak, takes the mound in his home ballpark, Take Me Home, Country Roads will fill Target Field.

Dobnak played his collegiate career in the Mountain State, and his wife is from the Eastern Panhandle, but Dobnak, himself, is not from West Virginia.

So why have Take Me Home, Country Roads welcome him into the ballpark?

“I’ve had that song ever since I started playing pro ball. Each pitcher gets their own. I went to college in West Virginia; my wife is from there, she’s been there her whole life. And I like the song just because, normally when there’s a crowd there, you can here everyone singing along to it. It kind of brings everybody together and it’s just a great song,” said Dobnak.

And in the opinion of the WVU grad, Dobnak is exactly right.

It is a great song; it does bring people together; and no matter what, whenever that song is played there will always be someone singing along.

Dobnak made his second home start of the abbreviated Major League Baseball season on Friday, throwing five scoreless innings while striking out four batters. For his efforts, Dobnak earned his first win of the season

The former Battler now owns a 3-2 record, with a 1.45 ERA in his big league career.