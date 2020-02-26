Doddridge Co. girls win big over Notre Dame, advance to sectional title game

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County girls basketball team secured a trip to the regional tournament, Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs stuck to the game plan of owning the paint, getting 20 points from Abigail Nicholson, and 17 from Bianca Howell.

Lisa Cheeseman’s group pulled away in the second half, winning comfortably, 65-35 over Notre Dame to advance to the Class A Region II, Section 1 title game later this week.

“Just really excited. These girls had their eyes on the prize, and they were just ready to go from the start. Just one step closer, and we’re ready to go to the state tournament. We knew we had the size advantage, so we wanted to pound the ball inside. And our bigs did a great job on the boards, and they just did a great job inside for us,” Cheeseman said.

Doddridge County will now play top-seeded Gilmer County in Glenville on Thursday.

The winner of that game will host the runner-up of Region II, Section 2, while the DCHS/GCHS loser will head to the champion of that section.

Gilmer County picked up a 28-point win over Clay-Battelle Tuesday night to advance to the sectional title game.

Notre Dame was led in this game by Bailee Yokum, who hit three 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points, one of just two Irish players in double figures.