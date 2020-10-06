Doddridge County athletics sidelined for remainder of the week

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County High School athletics teams will be sidelined for the remainder of the week due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases within the county, according to Doddridge County Schools.

Multiple administrators within the Doddridge County Schools system told 12 Sports that they were in contact with both local and state health officials on Tuesday, and came to the conclusion that suspending athletics, and going to a remote learning style, would be the best course of action.

This means that, among other sporting events, Friday night’s scheduled game between No. 1 Doddridge County and Ravenswood will now not be played.

According to one of the administrators we spoke with, sports will not be able to resume in the county until the local health department says it’s OK to do so.

Doddridge County’s football team and boys cross country team both finished as the state runner-up in 2019. And the DCHS football team is off to a 5-0 start to the season, and boasts the best defense in the state in terms of points allowed per game.

This latest cancelation leaves just six games happening locally on Friday night. A total of ten of our 26 local teams are idle this week due to COVID-19 related circumstances.

