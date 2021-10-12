Doddridge County back on top of Single-A in latest WVSSAC rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Doddridge County is back on top of Class Single-A in the latest WVSSAC high school football rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are one of twelve local teams that are ranked entering Week 8 of the high school football season.

With Doddridge County taking over the top spot in the class, Northcentral West Virginia has now been home to a top-ranked team in each class for at least one week this season.

Single-A features five local teams that are ranked. Ritchie County is tied for fifth; Gilmer County and Trinity Christian are tied for tenth; and Clay-Battelle is in sole possession of the No. 12 spot.

No. 4 University and No. 6 Bridgeport remained in the same spots in the rankings for the second straight week in Triple-A.

In AA, Lincoln moved down from the top spot to No. 6. North Marion, meanwhile, moved up to Number 8. Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont and Grafton also moved up in the rankings, with Byrd and Grafton going from unranked to ranked after victories last Friday.

A full look at this week’s rankings can be found by clicking here.