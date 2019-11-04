Doddridge County ends regular season with road game vs. ranked Tygarts Valley Bulldogs

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Undefeated Doddridge County, which will likely be the top team in Single-A when the latest WVSSAC rankings come out Tuesday, passed their toughest test of the regular season so far last week, with a road win against Williamstown.

But the Bulldogs end the 2019 regular season with another road battle against a ranked team.

Doddridge County will travel to Tygarts Valley Friday, with plenty on the line in the ‘Battle of the Bulldogs.’

For Bobby Burnside’s group, a win would sure up home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

For the Bulldogs from Mill Creek, a win over the presumed top team in the state would seal the deal on Tygarts Valley hosting at least one postseason game.

Both teams have been battle tested this year.

“The good thing about our last two games, last week, this week, is they’re games against good teams – against playoff teams. The win at Williamstown was basically for our conference championship. So it felt like a championship game. And now we have to get ready for another very good team in Tygarts Valley,” Burnside said.

We will continue to preview key Week 11 matchups this week.