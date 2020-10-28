Doddridge County football returns to action; set to play first game in four weeks on Friday

West Union, W.Va. – Maybe no team is happier to be back doing what they do best than the Doddridge County Bulldogs football team.

Doddridge, the top rated team in Class Single-A, according to this week’s WVSSAC rankings, are set to play their first football game in four weeks on Friday. They haven’t played since Oct. 2nd, and when Friday night rolls around, 27 days will have passed since the last time they were under the lights on a Friday night.

The Bulldogs host Herbert Hoover Friday at Cline Stansberry Stadium.

We stopped by practice Tuesday to check in with the Bulldogs, and speak with their head coach on how they’re approaching their first full week of practice in a few weeks.

“It felt really good to get back to gold and get back on the field, and get the team moving again,” said Bobby Burnside. “The guys on the team are going to give us 100 percent. They’re going to dig deep, and they do it every day in practice. I’m not worried about them. The situation is just challenging. Other than that, it is what it is. We’re ready to get back out there; get back to work.”

Doddridge County, which is 5-0 on the year, boast the best defense in the state, statistically, having allowed the fewest points (15) this season of any high school football team in West Virginia.