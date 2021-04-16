Doddridge County girls claim Class A Region I, Section 2 title; Lady Bulldogs one win away from trip to Charleston

WEST UNION, W.Va. – It’s been a long time coming for the Doddridge County girls basketball team.

The program, which hasn’t been to the girls basketball state tournament in more than two decades, is now just one win away from returning to Charleston.

Doddridge County, the top seed in Class A Region I, Section 2, got off to a great start against visiting Clay-Battelle.

A dry spell in the second quarter allowed the Cee Bees to draw close, but the second half belonged to the Bulldogs.

A big third quarter helped Doddridge County build up a 21-point lead, and the Bulldogs went on to win 61-45 to win the section.

Comments from Doddridge County head coach, Lisa Cheeseman. (Video courtesy of Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Abby McDonough led the way with a game-high 30 points. The sophomore standout scored 11 points in the first quarter, and 10 more in the third. She went 9-for-13 from the free throw line.

Senior Laurel McCombs added 14 points for Doddridge.

Clay-Battelle was led by Alivia Ammons’ 21 points. Autumn Stewart added 11 for the Cee-Bees.

FINAL: 61-45 the Doddridge County girls win a sectional title!!

This team is now just one win away from returning to the state tournament for the first time in more than two decades!@DCHSDogPound @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/9s2yUtqxFJ — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 17, 2021

With the win, Doddridge County advances to the Regional round with a home-court advantage, and will host Madonna next week.

Clay-Battelle will be on the road in the Regional round, and is scheduled to play at Cameron.