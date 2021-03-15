Doddridge County girls pick up home win over Clay-Battelle

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County High School’s girls basketball (3-3) team picked up its third consecutive victory Monday night.

The lady Bulldogs defended home court against visiting Clay-Battelle (3-2), which entered the game on a three-game winning streak of its own.

Despite a game-high 24 points from Alivia Ammons, the Cee Bees couldn’t overcome the scoring attack from Abby McDonough, Abi Jo Nicholson and Laurel McCombs of Doddridge County.

McDonough led the way with 16 points in the Bulldogs’ 53-41 victory.

Nicholson added 15 points, and McCombs chipped in ten.

Doddridge County led 30-15 halftime, and held a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Clay-Battelle worked the deficit to single-digits, but never got close enough to make the Bulldogs sweat.