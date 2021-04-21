Doddridge County girls’ postseason run comes to an end in Regional title game

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County girls basketball team was one win away from advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1997 entering Wednesday night’s Class A Region I final.

Visiting Madonna had other ideas, though.

The Blue Dons held as much as a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, and didn’t panic when the Bulldogs took the lead with less than two minutes to play.

Abby McDonough, who scored a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs, fouling out with less than one minute to go was the last thing DCHS needed. With McDonough on the bench, the Bulldogs couldn’t pull back even.

Madonna advances to the state tournament for the first time in five years, leaving Doddridge County at home once again.

The Blue Dons won 53-49.