Doddridge County sees familiar foe in state semifinal

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County is one of two local Single-A teams playing for a chance to get to Wheeling Island Stadium.

Two-seeded Doddridge County pulled out the win in a nail biter on Saturday over James Monroe in the quarterfinal.

The game was scoreless until the fourth quarter where the Dogs put two scores on the board for the win.

Bulldogs head coach Bobby Burnside recaps that win and why the game was scoreless for so long.

“Saturday night it started with our defense. Great effort, the entire night. Even when we had turned the ball over, gave them good field position but in the end we were able to wear them down and our run game was kind of big in the fourth quarter. I just think it was a battle. We had moved the ball a lot we just didn’t finish drives with points and that’s what happens when they have a good defense, kept them in the game. In the end we were able to wear them down and get the points that we needed,” Burnside said.

The Bulldogs see Williamstown in the state semifinal.

The Jackets beat DCHS by two points in the last meeting during the regular season.

That was the Bulldogs’ only loss thus far.

Senior linebacker Jaycent Ash talks about the keys to winning the game.



“We’re really focused on putting a stop to their running back, Ricky Allen. Really focused on stopping their whole offense and as an offense we’re focused on executing very well,” Ash said.

Burnside agrees that their run game is good and said that’s what sticks out when thinking about the first game.

“Just that they’re a very good team. They have two very good rushers. A quarterback and a back that both rushed for over 1,000 yards so they’re a very good team,” Burnside said.

Burnside said Williamstown has a pretty balanced offense but they definitely run the ball more than they throw so the key is to stop that run.