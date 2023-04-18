WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Sectional play begins for high school softball teams in less than two weeks and the Doddridge County Bulldogs are finding a rhythm on both sides of the ball at the right time.

With a pair of wins to start the week, the Bulldogs maintain a 17-5 record with four regular season games left.

The bats are waking up for Doddridge County as we enter the home stretch and that’s a trend paying major dividends.

“We’ve had a few players in slumps and they’re starting to come out of it and we’re starting to get some of those players who are out key hitters are starting to hit the ball and see the ball a lot better so we’re making better contact,” head coach Wesley Ezell said, “If we can cut down on our strikeout, we’ve got a good shot at winning a good amount of games.”

While Doddridge County is heating up at the plate, Kenna Curran has been on fire in the circle all season long.

With her on the field, the Bulldogs feel like they’ve got a chance every time they step out of the dugout.

“Kenna Curran does a great job of keeping us in all of our ballgames. We score two, three, four runs, we feel like we can win any game,” Ezell continued.

Doddridge County aims for a Little Kanawha Conference victory to close the week, returning home to face South Harrison on Friday.