Doddridge County sweeps Class A Region II cross country meet

PARSONS, W.Va. – Less than three days ago, the Doddridge County cross country teams wasn’t going to be able to compete in the regional cross country meet.

But with the Bulldogs athletes getting tested for COVID-19, all those tests coming back as negative, and the county as a whole staying Orange on the daily maps from the DHHR, the Bulldogs were able to compete.

And not only did they compete, they conquered the Class A Region II meet, with both the Bulldogs boys and girls teams finishing first as a unit, and punching their ticket to the state meet next week.

DCHS sophomore standout, Lexi Lamb, who just two years ago was playing middle school football and didn’t run for the Bulldogs at all last year, pulled away from any competitors in the second leg of the girls’ race. Lamb, crossed the finish line first with a time of 20:45.59, which was just five seconds shy of the meet record.

“We went from training as hard as ever as a huge team, and then we were just doing our workouts at home,” said Lamb. “And I think everybody pushed themselves, even at home, and that definitely showed. I’m just so happy. I’ve never been so happy.”

Underclassmen finished the race in each of the top four spots. Trinity Christian freshman, Jenna Barnett placed second, while Doddridge freshman Maria Bee placed third, and Tucker County freshman Katie Hicks placed fourth.

Each of the Top 10 finishers will move on to the state meet.

The Tucker County girls finished second as a team, and will also compete in Ona next week.

In the boys race, Carter Lipscomb did what many expected him to do — blow away the competition.

Lipscomb, the stellar senior Bulldogs runner, finished with a time of 16:21.16, a little over one second off the meet record.

Lipscomb, who nearly had his career end prematurely due to the COVID-19 situation in Doddridge County, spoke to us about what the last few weeks have been like.

“When I first found out we were Red, it was really disheartening. I just sat there and I cried for probably an hour straight,” said Lipscomb. “And now we’re here. When I look up, the sky’s blue, we’re out here racing, that’s God’s work. And I’m just glad to be here.”

Doddridge County runners finished first, second , fifth and seventh.

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame boys made school history on Thursday, qualifying for the state meet for the first time in school history.

“It’s a huge day for Notre Dame High School,” said head coach Michael Malfregeot. “We’ve had a cross country program for several years. Started off very small, but over the last few years we’ve been able to grow the program due to the support of the administration, the parents, and the community. Now, this is the first time in our school history that we’ve had a full cross country team qualify for states. So, we’re super excited for the boys.”