Doddridge County track & field preps for another trip to the state meet this week

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Wednesday evening marks the start of this year’s state track & field meet at Laidley Field in Charleston.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs will make the journey to the state capitol looking to continue their programs’ storied success.

Since the start of the 2010 season, Doddridge has captured seven boys or girls team track & field championships, including five boys state titles in a row at one point.

Bobby Burnside’s group finished the year on top of Single-A in 2019 — the most recent season of high school track & field competition in the state, due to the pandemic.

The goal is simple for the Bulldogs this time around: Go to Charleston and take care of business.

“It’d be awesome. It’d be another title that our school could definitely talk about, and it’d just be awesome for us to do,” said senior pole vaulter, Reese Burnside, on Tuesday. “I’m going to be focused, make sure I’m warmed up, and just do my best.”

Burnside is going for the Single-A state record in the pole vault. He has to clear the bar at a height that is more than 15-feet-even. 15 feet and 0.25 inches will do.

Single-A state meet action begins on Wednesday night, with the majority of the Single-A events taking place on Thursday.