Doddridge County volleyball upsets top-seeded Clay-Battelle

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High School Sports Scores

12 SportsZone High School Sports Scores

 

WEST UNION, W.Va. – No. 4 seed Doddridge County pulled off the upset of No. 1 seed Clay-Battelle in four sets Monday night at the Class A Region II, Section 2 volleyball tournament at Doddridge County High School.

Doddridge County took each of the first two sets. Clay-Battelle came back to take the third set, but the Bulldogs proved to be too much on the night.

The Bulldogs not only eliminated the top-seeded Cee Bees, but had eliminated Trinity Christian earlier in the evening.

Doddridge County now advances to take on No. 2 seed, South Harrison, on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories