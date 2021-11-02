Doddridge County volleyball upsets top-seeded Clay-Battelle

WEST UNION, W.Va. – No. 4 seed Doddridge County pulled off the upset of No. 1 seed Clay-Battelle in four sets Monday night at the Class A Region II, Section 2 volleyball tournament at Doddridge County High School.

Doddridge County took each of the first two sets. Clay-Battelle came back to take the third set, but the Bulldogs proved to be too much on the night.

The Bulldogs not only eliminated the top-seeded Cee Bees, but had eliminated Trinity Christian earlier in the evening.

Doddridge County now advances to take on No. 2 seed, South Harrison, on Tuesday.