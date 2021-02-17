Doddridge County’s DJ Devinney signs with AB Sprint Football

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County all-state kicker, DJ Devinney, will be continuing his football career at the next level.

Devinney signed with the Alderson Broaddus sprint football team Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by immediate family and the Doddridge County coaching staff.

Devinney battled through an injury during his senior season, and still earned first team all-state status.

He also made possibly the biggest kick of his life this season, late in a Bulldogs narrow win over Ritchie County.

Devinney spoke about why ABU was the right choice for him.

“When I went up there for a tour, and met the coach and the staff up there, it felt more like a family, like how it was in Doddridge,” he said. “I always wanted to go to the next level and play, and have a chance to play in college.”

The family atmosphere he mentioned was important for him.

“(Alderson Broaddus) and the coach there (Brad Jett) treated me like a family, and I’ll be part of a family,” said Devinney.

Devinney says he plans to be both a kicker and a punter on the Battlers sprint football team. He also says that he plans to study natural resources with the hopes of becoming an officer with the Division of Natural Resources.

