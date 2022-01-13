Doddridge County’s Dylan Knight inks with Alderson Broaddus sprint football

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County’s Dylan Knight is transitioning from a Bulldog to a Battler as he signs with the Alderson Broaddus sprint football program.

Knight, surrounded by his family and coaching staff, signs with AB sprint football.

Knight has had quite the successful football career at DCHS. The first team All-State selection found success on both sides of the ball but Knight is set to run the ball for the Battlers.

Knight finished his senior campaign with 1168 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a postseason run.

Knight liked AB’s coaching staff and family atmosphere.

“AB, it felt like home. It’s close to home, I can come home whenever I want. It just felt like the best fit and I love their coaches. They preached it’s always a family and a brotherhood the whole time. They just made it feel like home from the first visit I took,” Knight said.

Knight feels accomplished after doing something he’s dreamed about- playing college football.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play college football and I just felt like I accomplished something when I figured out I was playing and I just want to thank The Doddridge County community for everything they’ve done for me,” Knight said.

