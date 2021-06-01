Doddridge County’s Joseph Powers signs with Fairmont State Wrestling

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County’s Joseph Powers signed to continue his wrestling career at Fairmont State University.

Powers’ road to a college roster spot wasn’t easy. The pandemic already forced him to have an unusual senior wrestling season, then he tore his ACL right before the regional wrestling tournament.

Powers took a week to try and recover, then decided to wrestle through the injury and clinched a spot in the state tournament.

This is four straight tournament appearances for Powers.

He spoke with Fairmont State’s wrestling coach, Colin Johnson, first started talking to Powers about wrestling collegiately when he was the coach at Pitt-Bradford.

When Johnson made the move to Fairmont State, it solidified Powers’ decision to wrestle with the Falcons.

“I chose Fairmont State because I figured it was the best pick for me. Honestly I liked their program, I liked their coach. I was kind of on the edge of either going or not and I hadn’t truly decided I was still feeling more like Fairmont and then when he moved to Fairmont, he set it in stone because I liked how he coached, I liked how he contacted me, he seemed like a great person so that’s the move I went for was Fairmont,” Powers said.

Powers is recovering from his ACL surgery and is excited to get to work with the Falcons in the Fall.

