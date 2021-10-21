Doddridge County’s Lamb, Gola sweep Single-A Region II XC meet

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County junior, Lexi Lamb, and senior, Trent Gola, swept the Single-A Region II cross country meet at Doddridge County Park on Thursday.

Lamb wins the regional meet for the second straight year, while Gola wins it for the first time.

They both helped lead their DCHS teams to another state tournament berth.

The Bulldogs girls won the regional meet as a team, with four runners placing in the Top 10. Meanwhile, the Doddridge County boys placed second in the region, behind Trinity Christian, after three Bulldogs runners finished in the Top 10.

Lamb finished the course in a time of 18:54.16, leading from the very start of the race.

“It feels really great, and especially to battle through a tough course with my team. They battled really strong. This year we had a bunch of freshmen come in and work really hard,” Lamb said. “Our whole team should be going to states, and it’s because of all the hard work they put in, and they just get better every single practice.”

Gola crossed the finish line in a time of 17:44.66.

The Trinity boys had five racers finish in the Top 15 to win the region as a team.

The Tucker County girls will join the Lady Bulldogs at the state meet in Ona, after finishing second as a team.

The Top 10 individual runners in both the boys and girls races advance to the state meet, along with the two best teams from each race.