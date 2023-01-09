WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County distance runner Lexie Lamb didn’t start running competitively until she needed something to do during the COVID-19 lockdown, but she always wanted to be a West Virginia Mountaineer.

Just three years after deciding to join the Bulldogs cross country team, she saw her hopes come to fruition, signing to run at WVU for the next four years.

“It feels amazing and I’m so excited to represent my hometown, home state. I don’t think West Virginia really gets enough recognition on athletics as they should and WVU has an amazing track and cross-country team so I’m really excited,” she said.

Not only does West Virginia provide Lamb with a chance to run at the Division I level but it also allows her to follow in the footsteps of another Doddridge County standout, WVU sports hall of famer and current director of operations for the Mountaineer track and cross-country programs Clara Grandt Santucci.

Having a familiar face around to mentor her through the recruiting process and now into her college career made for a perfect fit.

“I’ve always been a little biased toward wanting to be a Mountaineer because one of my biggest role models, Clara Grandt, she helps coach there, so she reached out to me and we got an unofficial visit and I met some of the girls and it felt like home,” she said.

Lamb has one last task ahead of her before she heads to WVU.

She and the rest of her Doddridge County teammates are looking for redemption after a second-place team finish at the 2022 Class A state track and field meet.