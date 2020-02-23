Doddridge dominates Tygarts Valley

WEST UNION, W.Va. – As sectional play continues in girls hoops we see a bulldog battle between Doddridge County and Tygarts Valley.

Doddridge County led by eight points at the end of the first quarter.

Bulldogs keep up the attack as Jonna Ferrell had a big game with multiple jumpers to put Doddridge County up by 14.

The Doddridge Defense dominated as well as it held Tygarts Valley to only five points in the second quarter.

Doddridge went on to lead 37-14 at halftime and kept dominating to win 70-31, the final score.