Dominant second half leads Lady Bucs past rival Minutemaids

WESTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur defeated rival Lewis County 55-38 Thursday night.

Lewis started this game strong leading 8-6 at the end of the 1st quarter.

Buckhannon would come storming back though, going on a 24-6 run to close the first half.

Payton Campbell would try her best to keep in the Minutemaids in this game, as she scored a game high 18 points.

But B-U would be too much in the 2nd half to come away with the victory.

Shelby McDaniels led the Lady Bucs with 16 points, followed up by an all-around performance from Brooklyn Maxwell who finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Buckhannon-Upshur picked up their 12th victory of the season with the win.