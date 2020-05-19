Dominick Owens picks Pioneers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Glenville State head coach Mike Kellar added another local product to his roster on Tuesday.

Fairmont Senior lineman Dominick Owens signed his letter of intent Tuesday afternoon at Palatine Park, joining the Glenville State Pioneers football program.

Owens played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Polar Bears. He and Fairmont Senior played in three Double-A state title games during his four-year high school career.

He says he’ll be lining up at nose guard for the Pioneers, which gives him the opportunity to do what he likes best.

“I like defense because, well, I can hit people and not get in trouble for it. He mentioned the competitiveness – everyday at practice how we work. Their mentality that they have, it just feels like I was playing for Fairmont Senior,” Owens said.

Owens also said that having Rick Trickett on the Glenville State coaching staff was definitely a draw for him to the Pioneers, even though he coaches the opposite side of the line.

He was a second-team all-state offensive linemen in 2019, and a multiple-time all-conference player.