CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A pair of local schools competed in Charleston on Friday at the WVSSAC Double-A Volleyball State Tournament.

Action between Philip Barbour (white) and Weir (grey) in the first round of the Double-A Volleyball State Tournament. (Photo via Tammy Martin Zimmerman / Philip Barbour High School)

Number 2 seed, Philip Barbour, has won each of its first two matches in straight sets.

The Lady Colts, making their 19th straight appearance in the state tournament, defeated Weir in three sets to start their day, and then defeated No. 3 Oak Glen in straight sets, as well.

With the two victories, Philip Barbour advances to the Double-A state title game.

Robert C. Byrd had a chance to meet the Colts in the final game of the season.

The Flying Eagles defeated Herbert Hoover in straight sets in the first match of the Double-A tournament.

However, Byrd fell short in the semi-finals, falling in three sets to top-seeded Shady Spring, setting up a matchup between the class’s top two teams.

The Double-A title game will begin at 7 p.m.