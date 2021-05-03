Draft Grades are in: Steelers earn mixed reviews on 2021 NFL Draft

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The tests have been graded, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could’ve done better.

That’s according to a variety of national sports outlets when grading this year’s NFL Draft.

Reviews were mixed when it comes to the selections that Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin made over the weekend.

NFL.com gave the Steelers an A grade on their nine selections, while other outlets weren’t as impressed with the players Pittsburgh chose.

Below is a full list of the Steelers’ nine draft picks.

RD 1, PICK 24: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

RD 2, PICK 55: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

RD 3, PICK 87: Kendrick Green, C, Illinois

RD 4, PICK 128: Dan Moore, OT, Texas A&M

RD 4, PICK 140: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

RD 5, PICK 156: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, Wisconsin

RD 6, PICK 216: Quincy Roche, OLB, Miami

RD 7, PICK 245: Tre Norwood, DB, Oklahoma

RD 7, PICK 254: Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech

As you can see, Pittsburgh used each of its four selections on offensive players, while using each of the next four to address positions on the defensive side of the football.

Most college football fans are familiar with Harris, who completed a successful career with the Alabama Crimson Tide in January by defeating Ohio State in the National Championship game.

Meanwhile, WVU fans who also wave the Terrible Towel will be familiar with seventh round pick, Tre Norwood out of Oklahoma.

Here is a complete list of grades from various outlets, which are all linked to those article so fans can see what those outlets are saying.

NFL.com: A

SB Nation: B+

The Athletic: B-

ESPN: C+

Bleacher Report: C+

Sports Illustrated: C

Pro Football Focus: C

CBS Sports: C

USA Today: C

NBC Sports: C-

Meanwhile, staff writers at The Athletic graded each individual pick the Steelers made.

Of course, only time will tell which outlets were right, and which ones were wrong about the players the Steelers selected.