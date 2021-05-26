Drain’s RBI lifts Cougars over Eagles in 10 innings, Lincoln improves to 20-0

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A battle between two of the best pitchers in the Big 10 Conference lasted through 10 innings with Lincoln finishing on top over Robert C. Byrd.

But it wasn’t an easy win by any means. Lincoln’s Fran Alvaro struck out 17 batters while Lincoln’s Delaney Haller had 15 K’s.

This game was a defensive pitchers duel through and through as the score remained tied at zero through seven innings, sending it into extra innings.

Good defense and pitching by both squads took the game to the bottom of the tenth inning. Haller hit a double to put herself on second base and Alexis Williams on third.

But it was Karriss Drain’s hit that advanced Williams to home plate and gave Lincoln the 1-0 win over Robert C. Byrd.

Lincoln ended the regular season, quite literally, perfect with a 20-0 record and Cougars head coach Yancey Weaver is proud of what his team has accomplished.

“I’ve told these girls all year long, I said one play, one hit, one out at a time, and just keep fighting and they bought into it and they believe in it and that’s what they’ve done and I just told them out there, I said not too many teams in high school go 20-0 or undefeated in the regular season it’s hard to do and it’s a big accomplishment for those girls so hats off to the way they played,” Weaver said.